Collinsville Police Update Information About Missing 23-Year-Old Man
COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department updated a social media post today about missing Korey Nichols, 23.
The police said the above photo was of what Nichols showed the reflective coat he was last seen wearing.
Nichols was reported missing to the Collinsville Police Department on March 16, 2024.
Nichols is reportedly 5-foot-7, 150 pounds.
If you have seen Nichols or have information on his possible location, please contact Det. Sgt. Brad Akers at 618-344-2131, ext. 5143.
