Collinsville Police Update Information About Missing 23-Year-Old Man Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department updated a social media post today about missing Korey Nichols, 23. The police said the above photo was of what Nichols showed the reflective coat he was last seen wearing. Article continues after sponsor message Nichols was reported missing to the Collinsville Police Department on March 16, 2024. Nichols is reportedly 5-foot-7, 150 pounds. If you have seen Nichols or have information on his possible location, please contact Det. Sgt. Brad Akers at 618-344-2131, ext. 5143. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip