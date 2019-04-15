COLLINSVILLE – The Collinsville Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a U.S. Bank location while wearing a transparent poncho.

The incident occurred last Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. at the U.S. Bank branch located at 501 Beltline. A press release from the Collinsville Police Department stated the man stepped to the service counter of the bank and demanded money. During that conversation with the teller, the suspect allegedly lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun in his waistband. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot. Police believe he ran northbound from the Schnuck's parking lot (as that branch is located within the Collinsville Schnucks) and into a wooded area.

He is described as a white male between 6'-6'5” weighing between 170-190 pounds. He looks to be between 35-40 years old and was last seen wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, an orange hooded sweatshirt, light blue pants and brown work boots. He was also donning a clear poncho in the security footage.

Police have considered this man “armed and dangerous.” If anyone has any information on this crime, they are asked to contacted Detective Keith Jackson of the Collinsville Police Department at (618) 344-2131, ext. 5291 or by calling Crimestoppers at (866) 371-8477. All calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous and tips leading to arrests are rewarded with financial compensation.

