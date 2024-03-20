Korey NicholsCOLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department posted on Facebook on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, that Korey Nichols, 23, was reported missing to the department on March 16, 2024.

The Collinsville Police Facebook post was around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

If you have seen Nichols or have information on his possible location, please contact Collinsville Detective Sergeant Brad Akers at 618-344-2131, ext. 5143.

