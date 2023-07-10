ALTON - The Collinsville Police Department responded to the 500 block of Belt Lane in reference to a report of an armed robbery on Thursday, July 6.

Collinsville Police provided this report:

Article continues after sponsor message

"Responding officers met with the victim who had been battered and his cell phone taken. The male victim reported that while preparing to enter his own vehicle parked near Club Fitness, he was struck in the head with a blunt object. The suspect made no specific demands to the victim, but took and the victim's cell phone after it fell to the ground. The victim was not seriously injured."

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'8'' and possibly in his 30s. The suspect was last seen entering a white panel type van. Anyone with any information related to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Brad Akers at (618) 344-2131, extension 143.

More like this: