COLLINSVILLE – An arrest has been made following two late March armed robberies in Collinsville.

Larry J. Rhines, 22, of Collinsville was taken into custody following work from the Collinsville Police Department as well as investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), according to a release from the Collinsville Police Department. Rhines is accused of the March 28, 2019 armed robbery of the Marco's Pizza in Collinsville and the March 30, 2019 armed robbery of the Collinsville branch of the GCS Credit Union.

Rhines has been federally charged, but is considered innocent until proven guilty.

In the release, the Collinsville Police Department thanked the FBI as well as several law enforcement agencies on both sides of the river who assisted in the investigation.

