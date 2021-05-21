EAST ST. LOUIS – A Collinsville man - Deonta J. Thomas - entered a guilty plea today in United States District Court to a Federal Grand Jury Indictment charging him with distributing methamphetamine in East St. Louis.

According to plea documents filed in United States District Court, Thomas sold 442 grams of methamphetamine during a Drug Enforcement Administration undercover operation in East St. Louis, Illinois.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced in United States District Court on August 18, 2021.

At sentencing, Thomas faces a period of incarceration from 10 years to life imprisonment. In addition, Thomas faces 5 years of supervised release following release from prison and could be fined up to $10,000,000.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel T. Kapsak.

More like this:

Jan 5, 2024 - Convicted Felon Sentenced to 8+ Years on Federal Charges

Jan 22, 2024 - Eleven Indicted on Federal Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering Charges

Dec 14, 2023 - Durbin Delivers Opening Statement During Judiciary Committee Hearing On Five Judicial Nominations

Jan 31, 2024 - Three Charged With Battery Including One Robbery Across Madison County

Nov 3, 2023 - Man Pleads Guilty to Mailing Threats to Blow Up the Courthouse Downtown St. Louis

 