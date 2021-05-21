Collinsville Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Methamphetamine
EAST ST. LOUIS – A Collinsville man - Deonta J. Thomas - entered a guilty plea today in United States District Court to a Federal Grand Jury Indictment charging him with distributing methamphetamine in East St. Louis.
According to plea documents filed in United States District Court, Thomas sold 442 grams of methamphetamine during a Drug Enforcement Administration undercover operation in East St. Louis, Illinois.
Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced in United States District Court on August 18, 2021.
At sentencing, Thomas faces a period of incarceration from 10 years to life imprisonment. In addition, Thomas faces 5 years of supervised release following release from prison and could be fined up to $10,000,000.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel T. Kapsak.
