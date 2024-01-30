COLLINSVILLE - A Collinsville man has been charged with two counts of forgery that were allegedly committed just three days apart from each other at the same location, according to recently filed Madison County court documents.

In the case presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department, Smith reportedly delivered a fraudulent check to the manager of a Mobil Gas Station which was “written on the Bank of America Account of Republic Services” on Oct. 20, 2023.

Article continues after sponsor message

Three days later, on Oct. 23, 2023, Smith reportedly delivered another fraudulent check to the same manager of the same gas station, resulting in both counts of forgery.

In total, Smith has been charged with two Class 3 felonies. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: