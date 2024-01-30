EDWARDSVILLE - A man from Collinsville is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly committing home repair fraud and theft of more than $500 from the same Edwardsville homeowner over the course of nearly a month.

Jeffrey C. Koehler, 35, of Collinsville, was charged with one count of home repair fraud and one count of theft over $500 in a case presented by the Edwardsville Police Department. Recently filed Madison County court documents indicate these offenses were committed from about Nov. 7, 2023 to Dec. 1, 2023.

Koehler allegedly entered into a written agreement with an Edwardsville homeowner to perform $4,085 worth of home repair work, including “drywall repair, door frame repair, and replacement, repair, and staining of a deck,” according to court documents, which add that he “promised a performance which the defendant did not intend to perform or knew would not be performed.”

Koehler was additionally charged with theft over $500 after allegedly stealing a total of $1,750 in U.S. currency, which he “knowingly obtained by deception” from the same victim he reportedly committed home repair fraud against.

In total, Koehler has been charged with one Class 4 felony for home repair fraud and one Class 3 felony for theft over $500. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

