COLLINSVILLE - A man from Collinsville has been banned from all Walmart locations after allegedly stealing multiple bottles of Fireball whiskey from the Glen Carbon Walmart, his second or subsequent offense of retail theft.

James J. Willie, 40, of Collinsville, was charged on Jan. 28, 2024, with retail theft under $300, his second or subsequent offense, after stealing said Fireball from the Walmart at 400 Junction Dr. in Glen Carbon.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to Madison County court documents, the value of the stolen merchandise was less than $300 in total. Willie had previously been convicted of retail theft under $300 on Nov. 16, 2023 in Madison County.

Willie faces a Class 4 felony in this latest case, which was presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department. Court documents indicate he was remanded to jail to be held until his initial appearance in court, but a Release Order was later filed with additional conditions listed for his release.

As part of his release conditions, Willie “shall not enter or remain on the premises of any Walmart store.” He must also “immediately leave the premises of any business upon request of employees or law enforcement,” according to court documents.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: