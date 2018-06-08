COLLINSVILLE - A house fire in the 9000 block of Rene Avenue in Collinsville is considered a crime scene, the State Park Fire Department said Friday morning.

The destructive fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. and the State Park Fire Department, which covers that area of Collinsville, was dispatched to the scene.

No one was inside the home when the fire crew arrived. The home was destroyed by the fire and will be a total loss. The Madison County Sheriff's Office had deputies at the scene as part of the investigative team.

It was learned at the scene that a pet did not make it out safely.

State Park Fire Department, Fairmont City Fire Department and the Office and the Illinois State Fire Marshal were at the scene. Fire officials told a Riverbender.com reporter the fire was "suspicious," so the Illinois State Fire Marshal was called to the scene.

Neighbors reported they heard a “loud pop” and “screeching tires” from a car after the fire started in the back of the house.

