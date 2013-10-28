Tis the season to be merry and brighten up a local seniors' holiday through Home Instead Senior Care's Be a Santa to a Senior program!

The Home Instead Senior Care located in Collinsville is kicking off this year's program on November 1 with trees located at:

* Senior Services Plus, United Methodist Village, 5201 Asbury Avenue, Godfrey, IL 62035

* Ravanelli's, 26 Collinsport Drive, Collinsville, IL 62234

* Glenhaven Garden Supportive Living Community (on the campus of Alton Memorial Hospital), 100 Glenhaven Drive, Alton, IL 62002

* Granite City Nursing and Rehab, 3500 Century Drive, Alton, IL 62002

* Sterns Nursing and Rehab, 3900 Stearns Avenue, Granite City, IL 62040

* Jarvis Township Senior Citizen Center, 410 Wickliffe Street, Troy, IL 62294

To Be a Santa to a Senior, stop by any of the above locations to select an ornament from the tree. Each ornament will have a gift suggestion. Have fun shopping, and return the unwrapped gift in a bag with the ornament to any of the above locations by December 1.

Be a Santa to a Senior is an annual holiday gift program developed to brighten the lives of older adults that are alone or financially challenged during the holiday season. Since introducing the Be a Santa to a Senior program, Home Instead Senior Care has helped provide 1.2 million gifts to more than 700,000 seniors in need.

Please call 618-346-5008 for more information or questions, or visit www.homeinstead.com/351

