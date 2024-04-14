COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville captured a 3-2 win over Marquette Catholic in a highly competitive contest on Saturday at Fletcher Field in Collinsville.



Adam Bovinett hit the two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to lift Collinsville in a tight game.

The Explorers played well throughout and took the lead in the top of the third, starting with a leadoff single from Jack Pruitt, with courtesy runner Matt Cain going to second on a wild pitch with two out, then scoring on a RBI single by Karson Morrissey to put Marquette up 1-0. The Kahoks had a chance to tie or take the lead, when two walks and a hit batsman loaded the bases, but couldn't score.

The Kahoks tied the game in the home half of the fifth, starting with a one-out single by Martinez, then went to second on an error when a pickoff throw went awry. Kris Alcorn drew a walk, and Carter Harrington singled home Martinez to tie the game at 1-1. Alcorn was thrown out at third to end the inning.

Collinsville had another chance to go ahead late in the bottom of the sixth, when with two out, Keaton Call walked, and Darren Pennell singled him to second. Ethan Bagwell was intentionally walked to load the bases, but Martinez popped back to the shortstop to end the inning.

Marquette took a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh, starting with a one-out single to left by Pruitt and one out later, walks to Morrissey and Will Fahnestock jammed the sacks, where Scott Vickrey drew another walk, the third straight, forced in Pruitt to give the Explorers the lead.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, a double down the left field line by Alcorn put the tying run on base, and one out later, Bovinett launched his game-winning homer on a 1-0 count over the right field fence to give the Kahoks the 3-2 win.

The Explorers are now 9-5, and next play Columbia at home, at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park, on Monday, then plays a two-game Gateway Metro Conference series against Belleville Althoff Catholic, starting Tuesday at home, then play the return game Thursday at the Crusaders' park. with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

Collinsville improves to 8-9, and next meet, and play a two-game Southwestern Conference set against Edwardsville, the first game at home on Tuesday, and the return game Thursday at Tom Pile Field. Sandwiched in between will be a home game Wednesday against Breese Mater Dei Catholic, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m. Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

