COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome new business to the area with 2 upcoming Ribbon Cuttings in the Collinsville community.

Barrel Brands, also known as Barrel, Beard & Tattoo, will host a ribbon cutting on Friday, Feb. 23rd at 4:00pm. Located at 301 W. Main Street in uptown Collinsville, the ribbon cutting is an early kickoff to their huge celebration on Saturday, March 3rd. Barrel Beard & Tattoo & Evolution Cycles will host a grand opening celebration from 4 to 10 pm at their new collaborative workspace, on Saturday, March 3rd. Local Collinsville owner, Jeremy Stanton is excited to be in his hometown community and celebrating all that is to come for Barrel Brands.

Paws Pet Market is also opening in Collinsville and invites the public and their dogs to come to the Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, March 1st at 4:00 pm. Located at 1046 Collinsville Crossing Blvd in Collinsville, Paws Pet Market will host the ribbon cutting and invites you to bring your dog to the event and see all they have to offer the pet friendly community. From a grooming salon to natural dog treats and everything your pet would love, they have been working hard to make this pet friendly store a reality in the local Collinsville area.

For more information on events and business in the Collinsville area, feel free to contact the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce at 618.344.2884 or contact Communications Director: Chanelle Smith Chanelle@discovercollinsville.com

