A breakfast meeting was held recently to celebrate and report on the State of the City of Collinsville at an event hosted by the Collinsville Economic Development Commission (EDC).

Following a greeting by Collinsville Mayor John Miller, the City's Economic Development Director, Erika Kennett, addressed the crowd with good news about growth and development in Collinsville. Namely, she pointed to the fact that Collinsville has seen steady growth of home sales over the past few years, continues as one of the communities low in property tax, yet strong in public works with multiple roadway improvement projects underway. She also pointed to the new $18.2 million Collinsville Water Treatment Plant that will replace a 60-year-old existing facility.

In development news, Kennett reported on the recent expansion at Gateway Industrial Power, the speedy success of Lindenwood University Collinsville Extension Center and announced plans for a $2.24 million Dollar Tree that will be located on the west side next to Kohl's.

"We have several new projects in the pipeline to announce in the coming week, which is a tremendous indicator of the State of Collinsville. The City is strong and moving forward and I think a lot of the success has to do with the hard work and diligence of the Collinsville Economic Development Commission and its efforts to put Collinsville on the map from a marketing perspective. The City of Collinsville has much to offer to businesses

looking to relocate or expand here. We also do a lot to keep the businesses we have viable," said Kennett.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kennett pointed to the EDC's coordination for a Business Retention and Expansion program for the City of Collinsville. This program will collaborate with Madison County's Business Retention and Expansion program in an effort to utilize all available programs and opportunities available to businesses in Collinsville.

"Expansion and retention of businesses is the greatest source of job growth within a community, and the EDC wants to understand the issues our local businesses are facing and keep them located right here in Collinsville," added Kennett.

The crowd at the event was composed of business leaders, economic development professionals and sponsors all with a stake in the future success of Collinsville and the Metro-East as a whole. Approximately 125 people were in attendance for this 2nd annual event.

Collinsville, Ill., is located at the crossroads of Interstates 55, 70, 64, 255 and 270, which link it to the rest of the country and make it less than an hour¹s drive for 2.5 million people. For more information about the City of Collinsville and development opportunities, please visit destinationcollinsville.com or call (618) 346-5200 ext. 1129.

More like this: