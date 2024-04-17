ALTON - Damon and Michele Steele welcomed the birth of their daughter, Collins Monroe Steele at 5:35 p.m. on March 9, 2024, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Collins weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19 inches.

Collins' siblings are Aubrey Ball, 12, Mason Steele, 9, and Cameryn Steele, 3. Rodney and Karen Depper of Alton and Pamela Steele and the late Mark Steele of Godfrey are the grandparents. Great-grandparents are Phyllis "Colleen" Depper of Alton and Alice "Marie" Steel of Glen Carbon.

