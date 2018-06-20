EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced that Leslie N. Collins has joined Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. as an attorney. Collins will be working at the Edwardsville office of Gori Julian & Associates in the practice area of asbestos litigation.

Leslie Collins was born and raised in Bethalto, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 1995. After graduation, she attended law school at St. Louis University, graduating in 2001. Prior to joining Gori Julian & Associates, Ms. Collins prepared taxes and practiced general law, later focusing on workers’ compensation law. She also volunteers her time on the Board of Directors for the Riverbend Down Syndrome Association.

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www. gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 877.456.5419.

