NORMAL, Ill. – SIUE scored five times in the 10th inning Tuesday to defeat Illinois State 7-2 in nonconference baseball at Duffy Bass Field.

The win snapped an eight-game losing skid for the Cougars, who improved to 8-26. Illinois State dropped to 14-18.

"We had scratched out a couple of runs early and we were fortunate, obviously, to get the big inning in the 10th," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "But you aren't put in those situations if you don't play clean baseball."

Illinois State reliever Paul Turelli (0-1) walked Brock Weimer with one out in the 10th. Weimer was the first of six straight Cougars to reach base. With Weimer running, Aaron Jackson lined a base hit to right to set up first and third. Garett Carmichael then ripped a double to the right field corner, scoring Weimer and sending Jackson to third.

Kyle Pauly relieved Turelli and Aaron Goecks followed with a squeeze bunt to bring home Jackson. Jackson Layton followed with an RBI-hit before Steven Pattan drove home two with a single up the middle.

SIUE freshmen Collin Baumgartner started and threw four scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits, did not walk a batter and struck out four.

"Collin did a great job today," Lyons said. "He really set the tone for us. He was pounding the strike zone and was able to mix in his slider-change. It was impressive to see."

"We got some good contributions from guys," Lyons said. "Whether it was executing a bunt or moving a guy up or whatever it may have been, that's the kind of baseball we want to play."

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cougars built a 2-0 lead on single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Layton drove home the first run with a single to right center. Weimer doubled in the fifth to make it 2-0.

Illinois State tied the game in the seventh with a pair of two-out runs against SIUE reliever Devin Colley. Tyson Hays and John Rave each had RBIs in the inning.

A.J. Johnson tossed two scoreless innings in relief and struck out two. Colley added a strikeout in his inning of work. Tyler Hutchinson (1-0) threw two perfect innings and struck out two to earn the win. Mason McReaken worked a 1-2-3 10th inning with a strikeout.

"We pitched it well," Lyons said. "The guys who came out of the pen kept us in the ballgame."

The Cougars collected a season-high 14 hits. Goecks finished the game 3 fo4 with the RBI and a run scored. Layton was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run. Weimer was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Hays had two hits and an RBI to lead Illinois State.

The Cougars are home to face Saint Louis Wednesday night at 6 p.m. SIUE continues Ohio Valley Conference play with a three-game series at UT Martin beginning Friday.

"Hopefully this will kick start something for us," Lyons added.