Pawtucket, Rhode Island (April 7, 2011)… Collette Vacations recently announced that it will be running a special Exploring Ireland tour for the River Bend Growth Association.

Association President Monica Bristow announced that Argus Travel (618.498-9222) will be handling reservations. And an important travel presentation will be held on April 26th at the RBGA offices located at 5800 Godfrey Road, Alden Hall on the campus of Lewis & Clark Community College at 4 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. To RSVP potential travelers should call 618.467.2280.

Guests of Collette Vacations can expect to experience all the history, culture and cuisine that Ireland has to offer. As part of this wonderful adventure, travelers explore Dublin and Killarney. “There will also be ample opportunity to enjoy free time on this tour” said Lora Carlson of Collette Vacations.”

Travelers will embark on a tour of Dublin with a visit to Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, O’Connell Street, Grafton Street and Phoenix Park. In Killarney, visitors will see Muckross house and Gardens and have optional excursions like the Ring of Kerry and the Gap of Dunloe. A highlight of the tour is the trip to the Blarney Castle.

“And perhaps most importantly,” added Carlson. “Throughout this journey, guests dine in true Irish-style with hundreds of pubs to choose from to visit.”

