EDWARDSVILLE - The College Republicans of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville paid tribute on campus today to those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The student organization decorated The Rock on the Stratton Quadrangle and surrounded it with 2,977 American flags, each emblematic of a life lost in the attacks.

“This is meant to be a physical reminder of the impact of 9/11,” said vice president Gretchen Arnold, a junior political science major. “We want to educate those who were too young to remember what happened that day and pay tribute to those who lost their lives.”

The College Republicans invited individuals to sign a card and a book. They plan to take a photo of the card with the flags and share a print with area law enforcement agencies. The book will be sent to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum at ground zero.

At 7 p.m. Monday, the group presented a one-hour documentary film on 9/11 in the Student Success Center, room 1203. At 8 p.m. they will host a memorial service on the Quad.

