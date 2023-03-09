CHARLESTON, S.C. - Despite a strong start, SIUE dropped the final match of its road trip to South Carolina with a 4-1 loss to the College of Charleston.



"I loved how we played doubles at a high level," said SIUE Head Coach Adam Albertsen . "This entire week was a great test, and I love how we responded. Even though we didn't get the win today, this was another step forward for the Cougars."

The Cougars, 10-3, collected wins at both No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. Jill Lambrechts and Jordan Schifano defeated Slade Coetzee and Halli Trinkle 7-5 at No. 1 doubles. Amelia Gorman and Margaux Guibal Britt topped Belle Kuhnert and Nicole Stephens 6-4.

From there, College of Charleston made a charge in singles by taking four straight matches. Two more matches were left unfinished when the winning team point was decided.

SIUE now will be idle for eight days before beginning the Ohio Valley Conference season. The Cougars will meet league newcomer Lindenwood March 17th at 1 p.m.

"Conference play is next on the schedule, and we are excited to get into OVC play," said Albertsen. "Carrying the momentum from the past few weeks and playing at a high level is where we want to be."

