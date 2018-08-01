GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College strives to make college accessible to anyone interested in pursuing higher education.

For busy, working adults and students who live a distance from campus, among others, online courses offer the same rigor as traditional ones while allowing for flexibility in scheduling.

Week to week, students can do the work and complete assignments and exams on their own time, wherever they have online access.

“Online classes are a great solution for busy adults because students can work on the course at any time and from anywhere,” said L&C Director of Enrollment and Advising Delfina Dornes. “Busy students don’t have to try and juggle work, childcare and family life around going to campus to take a class. If a student has free time at 5 a.m., for example, and wants to log into the class to look at lecture notes or work on assignments, they can.”

Currently, the college has a number of courses and programs that can be completed mostly online. They include:

Associate in Arts (transfer degree)

Associate in Science (transfer degree)

Accounting - www.lc.edu/program/accounting/

Administrative Assistant - www.lc.edu/program/officetech/admin/

Child Development - www.lc.edu/program/childdev/

Criminal Justice - www.lc.edu/program/criminaljustice/

Management - www.lc.edu/program/management/

Paralegal - www.lc.edu/program/paralegal/

Because students work at their own pace, taking classes online requires self-motivation and good time management skills. However, online instructors are still accessible when students need assistance.

See if online courses are right for you. Visit www.lc.edu/Online_Courses today or call the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 to start the enrollment process.

