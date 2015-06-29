GODFREY – Children ages 8 to 11 are invited to participate with Lewis and Clark Community College faculty members in fun, interactive activities that emphasize nutrition, sensory awareness, first aid, wellness and oral health.

“Got Health?” is a Corporate and Community Learning division College for Kids offering that will teach kids how to enjoy healthy lifestyles while learning about health sciences professions, such as nursing, occupational therapy, paramedicine, exercise science and dental assisting and hygiene.

“This class is a unique opportunity for kids to explore different health careers during the summer,” said CCL Assistant Director Katie Haas. “It might help them discover what they want to be when they grow up.”

Participants are encouraged to dress comfortably, bring a drink and healthy snack and be ready to have fun.

“Kids that enroll in the course will also learn ways to keep healthy and active,” said L&C Director of Nursing Education Sheri Banovic.

The class will take place from 9 a.m. to noon each day, Monday through Friday, July 13-15 on L&C’s Godfrey campus.

“There are a lot of hands-on learning opportunities built into this class, including touring the dental clinic, practicing first aid in our nursing labs and learning how to operate different pieces of exercise equipment,” Haas said.

The course fee is $75, and the registration deadline is July 3.





For more information including how to enroll, call CCL Program Coordinator Dawn Zedolek at (618) 468-5740.

For a complete listing of community learning offerings, visit www.lc.edu/CCL.

