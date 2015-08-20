GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division has expanded its College for Kids program into the fall semester.

College for Kids will now offer two new art programs, one for elementary school children (ages 6-10) and another for middle school and high school students (ages 11-16).

After School Art is a studio art class for young artists of all skill levels. Instructor Sam Preston will cover the fundamentals of art with a primary focus on drawing. Participants will explore drawing by working with still life and two-dimensional images, as well as from their imaginations.

Students will also learn about artists' techniques and materials, kid-safe anatomy, art materials and various art topics to educate and inspire. Students are required to bring their own drawing pencils (2B and 6B) and a kneadable eraser and encouraged to bring any sketchbooks and past work to show and discuss.

After School Art is for ages 11-16 and will take place from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 3 through Dec. 17, in Wade Hall on L&C’s Godfrey campus. The registration fee is $175, and the deadline to enroll is Aug. 31.

Kids & Canvas is an opportunity for students aged 6-10 to venture through the world of art with Instructor Gloria Darr, as they learn various painting techniques. Using acrylic paints and other mediums, students will create works of art on canvas and other surfaces. Students can attend multiple sessions of the class, and new projects will be completed each session.

Kids & Canvas will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 16 and Dec. 7, in Wade Hall on L&C’s Godfrey campus. The cost is $35 per session, or all four for $99, and the registration deadline is Sept. 8.

For more information including how to enroll, call CCL Program Coordinator Dawn Zedolek at (618) 468-5740. For a complete listing of community learning offerings, visit www.lc.edu/CCL.

