ALTON - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane closures on College Avenue (Illinois 140/111) between Kendall Avenue and Fosterburg Road beginning on Monday, March 15, weather permitting.

Article continues after sponsor message

The eastbound and westbound directions will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. This work is necessary to make bridge deck repairs and is expected to be completed by September.

Drivers may experience long delays when traveling through the work zone and are encouraged to find alternate routes during construction. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.