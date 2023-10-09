EDWARDSVILLE – A portion of South Brown Avenue was closed to all traffic on Monday, October 9, until further notice because of a collapsed sewer.

The closure affects South Brown Avenue between Wolf Street and Logan Place. Drivers in that area must use alternate routes.

The stretch of road is slightly northeast of the Lewis & Clark Community College N.O. Nelson Campus. The City appreciates the cooperation of all residents as the repairs are being made and apologizes for any inconvenience. Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.