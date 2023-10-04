GRANITE CITY - Olivia Coll answered the call when two of the top Edwardsville junior varsity girls runners fell ill on race day and made the most of it, coming out on top in the race in leading three Tigers runners to finish in the top ten as Edwardsville won the large school Madison County cross country meet on Tuesday at Wilson Park in Granite City.

The Tigers won the team title with 36 points, with Triad coming in second with 55 points, Highland was third with 66 points, the host Warriors were fourth with 93 points, Alton came in fifth was 118 points and Collinsville was sixth with 152 points.

Coll won the race with a time of 19:19.5, with Triad's Kennedy Bowman second at 19:23.4, Emilee Franklin of Granite was third at 19:27.7, the Tigers' Ava Horsfall was fourth at 19:47.5, Peyton Frey of Highland was fifth at 19:52.4, Bella Horsfall of Edwardsville was sixth at 20:20.1, Morgan Mason of the Knights came in seventh with a time of 20:32.4, the Warriors' Lydia Harris was eighth at 20:34.7, ninth place went to Sarah Haislar of the Tigers at 20:39.1 and Alton's Sophia Helfrich rounded out the time ten with a time of 21:02.4.

In addition to the top four runners, Edwardsville saw Sami Patrick in at 21:51.3, while Audrey White came in at 22:37.7 and Anna Bella DeAvila had a time of 24:25.9. Along with the times of both Bowman and Mason, the Knights saw Amanda Bagwell in at 21:12.0, Abigail James was in at 21:24.8, Alivia Phillips was home at 22:50.7, Hannah York's time was 23:05.4 and Cameron Phillips was in at 23:40.9.

Along with Frey's time, the Bulldogs saw Tarryn Keeney have a time of 21:33.0, with Rowan Passmore coming in at 21:41.2, Ava McPherson was home at 21:43.6, Layla Powers' time was 22:19.0, Lola Schlarmann had a time of 22:31.0 and Elley Seger was in at 23:56.3. Along with Franklin and Harris' times, the Warriors had Charlee Schwaller in at 22:25.5, while Jersey Egbert came in at 25:19.6, Zulikey Galindo was home at 25:46.6, Madison Tanksley came in at 26:30.3 and Marley Bayer was in at 27:39.1.

In addition to Helfrich's time, the Redbirds had Monica Klockemper in at 21:53.6, Aliyah Rehling was in at 22:13.2, Isabella Duke was in at 27:04.1 and Jessica Gabriel was in at 29:30.8. The Kahoks' top runner was Catalina Jiminez-Magana, who was in at 23:10.7, while Morgan Laing had a time of 23:47.1, Danielle Cary was home at 25;40.2, Claire Garkie's time was 26:07.4, Skyler Thomaczek had a time of 27:11.5 and Mackenzie King was in at 32:35.9.

