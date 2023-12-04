EDWARDSVILLE - Locally-owned Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors (CBBR) recently donated $6,925 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as part of a nationwide effort the company is making to support the nonprofit. Including this amount, CBBR has donated $32,850 to St. Jude over the past four years.

Four years ago, Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors became a part of Coldwell Banker’s national effort to raise funds for St. Jude. Through the “CB Supports St. Jude” program, agents are given the opportunity to make automatic donations for every home sale or purchase.

Twelve local agents participated in the effort this year including Angie Daniels, Carla Owens, Lori Rodriguez, Barb Shelton, Dena Brinkman, Wendi Mielke, Ashley Barud, Shelley Thompson, Wendy Santiago, Sally Hohn, Donna Gayler and Mary Boente.

“I’m extremely proud, but not surprised, by how our agents continue to give back and support St. Jude,” said Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors’ President, Gerry Schuetzenhofer. “As real estate agents, we know the value of home, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital treats more than 8,500 kids a year from across the United States and around the globe, providing many patient families a home-away-from-home when they need it most.”

Nationally, Coldwell Banker raised $569,712 in 2023 alone. And $1.6 million since the partnership was established in 2020.

“Our partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital represents the essence of our network’s commitment to making a difference in the lives of those in need,” said David Marine, CMO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate. “We are immensely proud of our agents’ dedication and the collective impact we continue to make. Together, we are not just providing treatments; we are nurturing hope, embracing families and shaping a future where every child’s smile outshines the darkest of days.”

