EDWARDSVILLE – Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors knows how to find homes, and on July 28, they will be putting those skills to work for dozens of homeless pets in our area.

Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors, in conjunction with Partners for Pets, is proud to present the 2nd Annual Home’s Best Friend Adopt-A-Thon on July 28 from 10 -12. The community is encouraged to come to Partners for Pets facility at 9136 Lower Marine Road in St. Jacob to enjoy food, music and the opportunity to take home a fuzzy friend at reduced adoption rates.

Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors hosted the inaugural event last year in conjunction with the Grand Opening of Partners for Pets’ new facility in St. Jacob. Coldwell Banker Brown agents featured adoptable pets on their Facebook pages and helped staff the event. Last year, more than 20 shelter animals were adopted and more than $1,000 in donations was collected for animals at the facility.

“Our agents really enjoyed being a part of last year’s Adopt-a-Thon,” said Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors’ President, Gerry Schuetzenhofer. “Considering that we have a team of more than 200 agents and employees, it was exciting for us to see the impact we were able to make working together on this project. This year, our team is focusing on finding homes for pets who have been in shelters for several months to a year, in some cases, and are really in need of a loving family,” said Schuetzenhofer.

This year’s Home’s Best Friend Adopt-a-Thon will include kid-friendly entertainment such as face painting, balloon animals and snow cones. The event will also feature a LIVE radio remote broadcast from 92.3 WIL-FM, vendors offering pet-related items, grooming options, and free pet photos. In addition, several agents and affiliated businesses are sponsoring 30 animals to offset adoption costs. Sponsored dogs will be $50 and sponsored cats will be $10. Adoptions rates for all other animals will also be reduced by $25 the day of the event.

Partners for Pets is a licensed nonprofit which rescues unwanted animals from high kill animal control facilities. Since 2002, Partners for Pets has rescued and re-homed over 16,000 cats and dogs.

For more information about this year’s Home’s Best Friend Adopt-A-Thon, go to brownrealtors.com/homesbestfriend/ or contact Jessica Williams at 618-772-2349.

