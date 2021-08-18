EDWARDSVILLE – For the Edwardsville Tigers Girl’s Tennis Team, last year’s lessened schedule made for less competition. Two of last season's top results came from Edwardsville’s two standout players: Hannah Colbert and Chloe Koons. Both players posted an impressive undefeated record for 2020-2021.

Colbert and Koons are top players in the area, leaders on the Edwardsville team, but both have different leadership styles. Where Colbert leads vocally, Koons leads quieter.

According to Colbert, her leadership style combines performance and being vocal. “I think it’s a little of both. I like to lead by example but also by being vocal. For me, to an extent, just doing it won’t get across. You have to be vocal, be a teammate, but also you can’t just say it, you have to do it.” As her teammate, Chloe Koons, said: “My type of leadership would be similar but quieter. I like to form relationships with everyone, so they trust you and know you have their back.” Both leadership styles will certainly prove helpful as the Tigers kick off their season in Chicago against the best competition in the state.

So, what do the players think about the return of their full season? “Going to Chicago is a big thing. Going there to play girls who are better than you is such a good way to improve your game,” said Colbert. As for Koons, she is excited for the chance to see how much she has improved in the last year.

However, getting better during COVID-19 must have been tough. For a competitive player, what steps could she have taken to get better coming into the new season? “I was not able to travel to tournaments last year, I did the academy training, but a big help has been hitting with some of the boys’ team,” said Koons with Colbert echoing her words.

Tennis is a sport of two ways to play; singles and doubles. When asked which event Koons and Colbert would enjoy playing, “I’d say I’m a doubles player. I am so comfortable playing doubles,” said Colbert. Meanwhile, her teammate and star counterpart, Chloe Koons, admits to preferring to play singles than doubles. Despite their differences, both showed their true leadership qualities when they admitted they would play singles or doubles if it benefited the team.

With the Tigers returning to their full-season schedule, there will be a lot of tennis to consume. With all the upcoming matches for Edwardsville, Chloe Koons and Hannah Colbert will be players to watch. The Tigers begin their schedule on the road; with matches starting on August 27 and 28 at the New Trier Invitational and September 1 against St. Joseph’s Academy. To catch the season home-opener, visit the courts at Edwardsville High School on Friday, Sept. 3, and Saturday, Sept. 4 as they host the Heather Bradshaw Invitational.

