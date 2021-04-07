COLLINSVILLE - Coffee Talk with Caregivers is an informational virtual group created for caregivers of aging loved ones with memory loss. There is no charge to participate and anyone from anywhere is welcome to join. The family caregivers who attend will have a front row seat to the discussions about a variety of topics to help support and educate about caregiving, life, family, self-care, problem-solving, communication, behaviors, and so much more. The group currently meets the last Monday of each month from 1 – 2 pm online using ZOOM.

Coffee Talk with Caregivers is an open discussion. “We want to hear your caregiving journey, highs, and lows, regarding the presented topic,.” said Stacey Rhodes, Dementia Specialist and Adult Day Program Director for St. John’s Community Care. She went on to say, “We hope that this group’s participants will see a decrease in feelings associated with caregiver burden, improvement in family relationships, self-confidence, and an increase in caregiver knowledge and problem-solving abilities.” If you are interested in attending this group, call our office at 618-344-5008. We will need your email address to send a ZOOM invitation.

To learn more visit www.stjohnscc.org

