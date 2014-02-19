Travel to The Sheldon Concert Hall to hear the jazzy tunes of Red Lehr & the St. Louis Rivermen on Tuesday, March 18. The band's unbridled energy and enthusiasm are sure to get fingers snapping and feet tapping! The group will enjoy coffee and pastries before the show and a self-guided tour of the art galleries after the show. The cost is $36 per person and includes light breakfast, concert ticket, tour, transportation and gratuities. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 8:00am and will return at approximately 1:30pm. Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 7:45am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Thursday, February 27, 2014. Seats are limited, so register early!

For more information or to learn how to register as a seller, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm , call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

