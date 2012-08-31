CO-ED SAND VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT ON SATURDAY, SEPT. 22, 2012 at 10:00 a.m.

METRO SPORTS & FITNESS

2300 N. HENRY ST. Alton, IL

HOSTED BY MIKE BABCOCK CANDIDATE FOR IL STATE SENATE

TO REGISTER YOUR TEAM CALL 618-467-0172 or kimfarkas1@gmail.com

DEADLINE TO REGISTER IS SEPT. 20, 2012

TOURNAMENT RULES:

Article continues after sponsor message

1. Cost is $125.00 per team with 6 players to each team.

2. Teams sign up for either A- Power league tournament or B-Recreational league tournament.

3. Pool play will be played first. The top 4 teams will then move into a tournament.

4. Prize money will be determined by the amount of teams signed up and will be given to the 1st place A team and 1st place B team.

5. Food, water, and soda will be sold.

Please mail payment to: Paid for by: Citizens for Babcock. Attn: Kim

718 Pleasant Valley Drive, Godfrey, IL 62035

A copy of our report filed with the State Board of Elections is (or will be) available on the board’s official website: www.elections.il.gov or for purchase from the State Board of Elections.

More like this: