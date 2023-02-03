Couples names: Codi And Katelyn

City: Dow

Date met or started dating: October 3, 2010

Date married: July 31, 2015

What makes your relationship special? We were young when we met. I lived in Dow, IL with my family. I moved to Florida and North Carolina. He followed me every step of the way and has stood by me through everything.

Share a memory you have made together: We have 2 beautiful daughters together. We have traveled together and taken so many fun trips. We love the family farm we live on. We both love Jesus and love taking our family to church.

