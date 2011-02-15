St. Peters Hardware & Rental would like to introduce the new Cobzorb ™ Paint Solidifier for Latex and Acrylic Water-Based Paints. Made of a unique blend of all natural corn by-products, Cobzorb ™ Paint Solidifier is non- toxic, eco-friendly and safe to use. Once poured into a container of left-over paint, Cobzorb Paint Solidifier solidifies the paint in a matter of minutes and allows for proper disposal with other refuse.

“Old paint cans hanging around the shed and garage have always been a challenge, not to mention a toxic and combustible hazard”, said Dan St. Peters, owner of St. Peters Hardware & Rental. “Now, a relatively small amount of Cobzorb Paint Solidifier turns leftover water-based paints solid, in a matter of minutes, making it easier to handle and dispose”. Cobzorb Paint Solidifier allows consumers to safely dispose of their unwanted water-based paint cans, with their normal refuse. Since Cobzorb ™ Paint Solidifier is made with corn by-products, it is also biodegradable and will help save the environment.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: