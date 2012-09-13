GODFREY – With a score of 1 to 0 last night against Kaskaskia College, the Lewis and Clark Community College women’s soccer team celebrated more than another win - they also celebrated their coach, Tim Rooney.

The victory put Rooney at 331 wins, setting an all-time record for the most wins of any National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) women’s soccer coach.

The title formerly belonged to Jeff Karl, former head coach at St. Louis Community College - Meramec, who had 330 wins, 137 losses and 38 tied games over a 28-year career.

Rooney, who has only had 80 losses and 16 ties, has racked up his win total in just more than 19 years. This is the beginning of his twentieth season, and so far his women’s team is 5-1-1.

“It is a good feeling to break the record for most wins as women’s coach, but mainly I’m happy the women won a region game today,” Rooney said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rooney, who also is the men’s soccer coach at Lewis and Clark, was inducted into the NJCAA Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame in the fall of 2010. He has been named Region Coach of the Year 14 times and has eight national tournament appearances between the two programs.

His 1999 and 2008 women's teams won national championship titles for Lewis and Clark Community College. Rooney was named Central Coach of the Year in December 2011 by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA).

Rooney, of St. Charles, has established a career total of more than 625 victories with his men's and women's soccer teams at Lewis and Clark since his arrival in 1986.

He played on the 1969 and 1970 national championship teams at St. Louis Community College – Florissant Valley. Career coaching stops included St. Louis-Flo Valley, University of Missouri-St. Louis and the St. Louis Steamers professional team.

For more information on the Trailblazers soccer program or Coach Rooney, call the Lewis and Clark Public Relations Department at (618) 468-3220.

To view, download, print photos of Coach Rooney and soccer at Lewis and Clark Community College visit http://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/.

More like this: