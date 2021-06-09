ALTON - The Alton Redbird wrestling coaching staff has announced its summer wrestling camp set for July 13, 14, and 15.

Alton head wrestling coach Eric Roberson said: "The Redbird Wrestling coaching staff is excited to announce our 2021 Summer Camp! This three-day camp will be a fun way to develop the fundamental skills of wrestling and provide you an opportunity to wrestle live and test the skills you have learned.

"Sessions will include games, skill learning, and live competition. No experience is necessary. Each camper will be instructed by the Alton coaching staff: Eric Roberson, Lucas Bernal, and Wade Lowe."



WHO: Grades 3-12 (grade you will be entering Fall 2021)

WHERE: Alton High School Wrestling Room (enter through back-of-building by the tennis courts)

WHEN: July 13, 14, 15; (3:00 to 6:30 p.m.) with built-in breaks.

COST: $20 per wrestler. Checks or cash. Checks payable to ALTON WRESTLING.

REGISTRATION: Form and payment can be mailed to:

Eric Roberson/ Alton High School

4200 Humbert Rd

Alton, IL 62002

WALK-INS WELCOME: YOU MAY PAY AND REGISTER AT THE DOOR.

QUESTIONS: Contact Eric Roberson/eroberson@altonschools.org/618-541-9135

WRESTLER NAME ______________________________________________ Ph#________________________________________

ADDRESS____________________________________________________ CITY_______________________________________

SCHOOL__________________________________________________ GRADE________________________________(fall 2021)

T-SHIRT SIZE (circle) YS YM YL S M L XL

By signing this form, you agree and understand that ACUSD#11 School and staff members are not liable for any injury/accident that occurs during camp.?PARENT/GUARDIAN SIGNATURE______________________________________________________

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBER__________________________________________________

