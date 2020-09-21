ALTON - The Triad High School girls tennis team swept its three meets on its way to the championship of the Robert Logan Memorial tournament, played Saturday at Alton High, Gordon Moore Park and Tri-Township Park in Troy.

The Knights defeated Jersey 4-1 in the final to win the championship in the tournament named for Logan, a player at Marquette Catholic and later a coach at Alton, who died of cancer at the age of 30 in 2016.

In the third place meet, Highland defeated the Redbirds 5-0, Civic Memorial took fifth place with a 5-0 win over the Explorers, and Collinsville won the seventh place match 5-0 over Granite City.

Macias feels that the tournament is a great salute to Logan's legacy, and is also a great way to honor his memory.

"We think about Robert a lot, and want to do everything we can to keep his legacy alive," Macias said. "This tournament gives our younger players a chance to know who Robert was, and for the coaches, It's nice to share stories about him. I am proud of the effort by our players today. We fought hard today, we just have to work on closing out points and matches."

Article continues after sponsor message

In the preliminary rounds, Alton took a 5-0 win over the Warriors, it was the Panthers defeating the Redbirds 4-1, Highland won over Alton 5-0, the Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 4-1, CM defeated Collinsville 5-0, Marquette shut out Granite 5-0, Jersey won over the Explorers 4-1, and the Knights defeated the Panthers 5-0.

It was a very successful day of tennis all around, and Redbird coach Jesse Macias congratulated Triad for their championship.

"First off, congratulations to Triad on winning the tournament, and to Jersey as our runner-up," Macias said. "Triad, Highland and Jersey were the three best teams in the tournament, and they played like it. Devan's (Faulkenberg, the Triad head coach) had Triad at the top of the tournament for a while, and they are deserving champions. Second, I think Robert would have been proud of all the players today. The sportsmanship was excellent, and the level of play. There were good matches on all of the courts each round."

In the match against Granite City, Alton had singles winners in Lydia Criveau, won won over Darcy Popmarkoff 6-2, 6-0, and Ainsley Fortschneider, who defeated Shelby Hawk 6-1, 7-6. In the three doubles matches, Anna Kane and Paige Rockholm won over Peyton Hatfield and Maura Withers 6-3, 6-2, Lydia Taul and Anna Sommerhoff defeated Alivia Vaughn and Carmen Williams 6-2, 6-0, and Amelia Redman and Grace Carter finished the sweep with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Bella Brooksher and Heidi Shipkowski.

In the fifth place meet, the Eagles' winners were in both singles matches, as Allie Lively won over Alexis Williams 6-1, 6-0, and Brooke Barker, who defeated Olivia Tinsley 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

More like this: