ALTON - The highlight of Alton's girls' tennis efforts in the Southwestern Conference championships on Friday and Saturday at Belleville East was a double performance by Lauren Massey and Scarlett Eades.

"You always want to be playing your best at the end of the year, and I think we are," head girls coach Jesse Macias said. "We played really well on Friday, especially Lauren and Scarlett (finished 4th). Our one doubles team competed all day and our three teams did too.

"Saturday we came out and lost a few tiebreaks, and winning them would have helped a lot, but again we played hard. Grace Massey was unbelievable. She lost in a tiebreaker or she could have been playing for the championship at number five singles. Lilly Schuler has been one of our most valuable players all year, and she had a great run at 1 singles and doubles. Now, we need to focus on sectionals."

Here were the Redbirds' SWC results:

Fourth Place

#2 doubles Lauren Massey and Scarlett Eades

#5 singles

Grace Massey

Singles 5th place

1 Lilly Schuler

2 Lauren Massey

3 Scarlett Eades

4 Ellie Enos

5 Eveyone Emde

6 Arlie Hartmann

Doubles 5th place

1. Schuler/G Massey

3. Jenna Fassler/Arlie Hartmann

