Calhoun head football coach Aaron Elmore believes his Warriors have had an excellent summer campaign and capped it nicely in a 7 on 7 at Edwardsville high school Monday night.

“I thought we played really well,” Elmore said. We did some really nice things. I’m very excited of what we have going on for the season.”

It wasn’t a cakewalk at all as the Warriors matched up against Staunton (2A), Cahokia (6A), and Edwardsville (8A). However that’s the just the way Elmore wants it to be because all of their opponents will be Class 1 and 2A schools.

“This is very good for us to play against this kind of competition. The speed of the game is so much faster and it gets us ready for who we’re going to play, everything slows down for our kids,” Elmore said.

The first official day of practice throughout Illinois will be on Monday, August, 10th and as good as the Warriors have been throughout the summer, coach Elmore says there are a lot of things to improve on.

“The thing with us is that we haven’t won in the last couple of years so it’s the mental side of the game that we have to master,” Elmore said. It’s consistency and the mental fortitude to go out each day, try as hard as you can, and everything becomes second nature to you.”

