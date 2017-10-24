CARLINVILLE - Again this year, CNB Bank & Trust branches sold tickets to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Alton. This year, CNB teamed up with our employees, customers and the Boys & Girls Club Board members to and raise $1,000 by selling St. Louis Cardinal Baseball tickets. With the help of the generous St. Louis Cardinal organization, each ticket that was sold helped raise money for the Boys & Girls Club. And this year, we would like to thank Madison County for funding transportation down to Busch Stadium which made the occasion even more spectacular!!

“The Boys & Girls Club of Alton, Inc. would like to thank CNB for sponsoring the CNB Cardinal Night Baseball Night at Busch Stadium. Thanks to CNB the Boys & Girls Club was able to provide an exciting opportunity for deserving children to attend a Cardinal baseball game. CNB’s support means so much, not only to the club, but to the kids being helped,” states Al Womack, Executive Director of Boys and Girls Club of Alton.

CNB employees Mike Drake, Loss Mitigation Specialist, and Larry Franklin, Executive VP & Chief Operating Officer, presented the check to Al Womack, Jr., Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Alton. Larry Franklin commented, “At CNB, we are very proud to sponsor the Boys & Girls Club of Alton in their efforts to satisfy the needs of the youth in our community. Al and his team do a tremendous job.”

