CNB Bank & Trust is pleased to announce the addition of Rick Imhoff as Vice President and Director of Trust Investments, to the company’s Trust Department.

Rick has worked in the financial services industry the past 35 years with most of that time in a leadership position providing fiduciary services through the trust and wealth management division of various financial institutions in Louisiana, Missouri, and Illinois. Most recently, he was the Managing Member of Imhoff Financial Advisors, LLC, a financial planning, investment management, and consulting firm he founded.

Rick earned a BS degree in Business Administration from Drury University in Springfield, MO and an MS degree in Personal Financial Planning from the College for Financial Planning in Denver, Colorado. He has earned several designations, including the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification mark, the Accredited Asset Management Specialist™ designation, the Accredited Wealth Management Advisor® designation, and the Master Planner Advanced Studies™ designation. Rick is a frequent speaker and writer on financial planning and investment topics, including appearances on television and radio.

“We are very excited to have Rick join our Trust Department”, said Darlene Ward, Senior Vice President & Senior Trust Officer. “His vast knowledge and experience adds great strength to our Trust Department management team.” Ward added.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I am excited to be part of CNB’s Trust Department.” noted Imhoff. “It is great to be part of a community trust department that has the financial strength, commitment and resources to provide a high level of estate planning and investment services. I look forward to using my trust and wealth management knowledge and expertise to provide local trust services and to help customers navigate this process, which can sometimes be considered complex.”

Imhoff joins our team of eleven Trust professionals and support staff throughout CNB’s 12 locations. Customers and area residents are welcome to call and speak with Rick at 618-433-5115. For more information about CNB Bank & Trust and its many consumer and business products and services, along with its Trust services, contact the bank at the above number or logon to www.cnbil.com.

CNB Bank & Trust now has 12 locations to better serve you, Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton-MO, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Pittsfield, Shipman, and Taylorville.

CNB Bank & Trust – Member FDIC and Illinois’ Oldest Bank, Established in 1854.

# # #

More like this: