CNB Bank & Trust is pleased to announce the addition of Craig Gamrath to their Alton Loan Department. Craig graduated from PrincipiaHigh School in 1991 and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science from PrincipiaCollege in 1995. Craig has been with CNB Bank & Trust in Jerseyville for over two years.

“We are excited to have Craig join our Loan Department staff,” said Steve Thompson, Alton’s Market President. “His education and experience will certainly complement the knowledge and skills of our team of professionals.” “As a community bank, we’re always pleased to have someone join our staff that grew up in the area and is familiar with our customers and the community,” Thompson added.

“I am pleased to continue this exciting career opportunity in lending at CNB in the community I am familiar with,” noted Craig. “I look forward to applying my business, education, and real estate experience to my new location. It’s a great opportunity to be able to advance and stay in the area. I enjoy working in MadisonCounty and serving the people that live here,” Craig added. “I know I will learn a great deal from Steve Thompson and the rest of the bank’s staff.”

Gamrath joins Debra Kannel and Steve Thompson in the Alton office to help assist customer lending needs. Although the bank offers a wide range of loan products including consumer, commercial, mortgage, construction and agricultural loans, each officer takes advantage of his or her individual expertise to specialize in their areas.

Craig moved back from Colorado in 2000 and briefly worked at PrincipiaCollege in the Biology Dept. until getting his real estate license in 2003. He worked out of the RE/MAX Riverbend office that his deceased father Gary Gamrath opened. Craig sold real estate until joining CNB Bank & Trust in 2010.

Customers and area residents are welcome to stop by and say hello to Craig. He can be reached at 618-465-5656 or 618-433-5121. For more information about CNB Bank & Trust and its many consumer and business products and services, contact the bank at the above number or visit www.cnbil.com.

CNB Bank & Trust now has 12 locations to better serve you, Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton-MO, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Pittsfield, Shipman, and Palmer Bank in Taylorville. CNB Bank & Trust – Member FDIC and Illinois’ Oldest Bank, Established in 1854.

