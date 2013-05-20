CNB Bank & Trust is pleased to announce the addition of Darlene Ward as Senior Vice President and Senior Trust Officer, to the company’s Trust Department.

Ward was retained by CNB Bank & Trust to serve as head of the Trust Department, responsible for trust and wealth management business. She has more than twenty four years of experience in the financial services industry, having held senior trust positions at two leading trust firms.

“We are very excited to have Darlene join our Trust Department”, said Shawn Davis, President. “Her vast knowledge and experience adds great strength to our Trust Department management team. As a community bank, we’re always pleased to have someone join our staff that lives in the community and is familiar with our customers.” Davis added.

Ward served in the U.S. Air Force, earned a B.A. from St. Louis University and is a graduate of Cannon Trust School. She is a member of the St. Louis Estate Planning Council.

“I am excited to be part of CNB’s Trust Department.” noted Ward. “It is great to be part of a community trust department that has the financial strength, commitment and resources to provide a high level of estate planning and investment services. I look forward to using my trust and wealth management knowledge and expertise to provide local trust services and to help customers navigate this process, which can sometimes be considered complex.”

Ward joins our team of nine Trust professionals and support staff throughout CNB’s 12 locations. Customers and area residents are welcome to call and speak with Darlene at 618-433-5112. For more information about CNB Bank & Trust and its many consumer and business products and services, along with its Trust services, contact the bank at the above number or logon to www.cnbil.com.

