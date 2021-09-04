Civic Memorial Head Girls Volleyball Coach Kristie Ochs said her seniors definitely want to leave their mark on CM volleyball.

"They have worked hard in the off-season and every night in the gym, and their dedication shows on the court," she added. "I’m proud of our 9-0 start!

Article continues after sponsor message

"Next week we play Southwestern, and in the Alton Tournament. Then we move into a competitive Mississippi Valley Conference play. That will be the true test of our determination to win. It’s going to be an exciting season for the Eagles."

These are stats from two matches this week.

CM defeated Columbia 25-20, 25-19 Aces 1 Middleton 1 Gehrs 1 Williams Digs 10 Middleton 5 Williams 5 Reynolds 2 Brueckner 1 Gehrs Kills 10 Dunlap 5 Biciocchi 3 Reno 2 Picklesimer 2 Middleton Assists 20 Brueckner 1 Reynolds Blocks 2 Dunlap 2 Picklesimer 1 Gehrs.

CMVB defeated Cahokia 25-12, 25-16 Aces 1 Brueckner 2 Middleton 1 Dunlap 1 Williams 1 Reynolds Digs 6 Middleton 4 Dunlap 1 Brueckner 1 Reno 1 Biciocchi Kills 8 Dunlap 4 Biciocchi 2 Reno 2 Gehrs 1 Picklesimer 2 Middleton 1 Thein Assists 18 Brueckner 1 Middleton Blocks 1 Dunlap 1 Gehrs.

CM's girls were dominant in the Roxana Invitational last week, with a first-place win over Auburn.

More like this: