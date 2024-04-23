BETHALTO - It was a day Civic Memorial freshman Sarah Rider will never forget as she captured four first places in the Madison County Small Schools Girls Track and Field Championships on Monday, April 22, 2024, at CM.

The Father McGivney Catholic girls track and field team also had many standout performances and captured the team championship of the small school division of the Madison County track meet Monday afternoon at Hauser Field in Bethalto.

The Griffins won the championship with 140 points, with the host Eagles second with 111 points, Marquette Catholic was third at 74 points, Roxana was fourth at 67 points, East Alton-Wood River came in fifth with 64 points, Metro-East Lutheran came in sixth at 20 points, Madison was seventh with 17 points, and Maryville Christian was eighth with three points.

EAWR won the 100 meters, with Jessica Brown coming in at 13.00 seconds, with Abby Packer of Metro-East second at 13.43 seconds, and Tyra Wells of Marquette came in third at 13.55 seconds. The 200 meters was won by Lilly Gilbertson of the Griffins, coming in at 25.39 seconds, with Karly Davenport of the Explorers second at 26.58 seconds, and third place went to Brown at 27.71 seconds. In the 400 meters, Elena Rybak of McGivney won the race, coming in at 59.14 seconds, with CM's Bella Hannaford the runner-up at 1:04.73, and teammate Alexis Willhite was third at 1:10.67.

The Griffins took the 800 meters, with Jane Cummins coming in at 2:29.74, Ava Certa of the Explorers was second at 2:38.70, and Izzy McLeod of the Knights was third at 2:43.29. McGivney's McKenzie Jones won the 1,600 meters at 5:59.97, with Shelby Quick of CM coming in second at 6:01.62, and Katie Johnson of Marquette was third at 6:03.61. Isabella Harris of the Griffins won the 3,200 meters, coming in at 14:03.82, with Morgan Rister of the Explorers second at 16:24.20, and third place went to Calista Webb of the Eagles, coming in at 19:08.08.

In the hurdles races, the 100 meters went to Sarah Rider of CM, having a time of 16.31 seconds, second place went to Gina Truax of EAWR, coming in at 17.31 seconds, and in third place was Elizabeth Clouse of Roxana, coming in at 19.49 seconds. In the 300 meters, the winner was Rider, who came in at 49.44 seconds, with Truax second at 49.82 seconds, and CM's Kaylee Shields was third at 54.60 seconds.

The results of the relay races showed McGivney winning the 4x100 meters, coming in at 53.72 seconds, with Roxana second at 54.38 seconds, and EAWR was third at 54.46 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, the Griffins were the winners, coming in at 1:51.87, with the Shells second at 1:54.96, and the Explorers were third at 1:57.03. The winners of the 4x400 meters was McGivney, with a time of 4:19.42, with second place going to CM at 4:38.06, and Marquette came in third at 4:43.51. The Griffins scored the sweep of the relays with a win of the 4x800 meters, having a time of 10:56.23, with the Shells coming in second at 11:15.17, and CM came in third at 11:16.37

In the field events, the Griffins won the top two spots in the shot put, with Sami Oller winning with a throw of 32 feet, one inch, with teammate Zoe Oller finished second at 30 feet, eight-and-a-half inches, and Jami Jones of Marquette was third at 30 feet, three inches. In the discus throw, the winner was Milla LeGette of the Oilers, who had a throw of 31.41 meters, while Sami Oller was second with a toss of 31.28 meters, and Kaylee Hoffman of the Shells was third with a throw of 29.39 meters. Makari Wilson of Madison won the high jump, going over at 1.42 meters, with Elli Moody of McGivney coming in second at 1.24 meters.

The Eagles took the first two spots in the long jump, with Rider winning with a distance of 4.94 meters, with teammate Bella Brousseau second at 4.46 meters, and Moody was third at 4.36 meters. In the triple jump, the winner was Rider, who went 10.24 meters, with second place going to Davenport at 9.49 meters, and Roxana's Gianna Stassi was third at 9.29 meters.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

