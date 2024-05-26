CHARLESTON - East St Louis combined many top two and three finishes into valuable points, while Triad's Louis Yohannes won the 110 meters hurdles crown with a personal best time as the Flyers won the IHSA Class 2A boys track meet for the second year in a row on Saturday at O'Brien Stadium at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

East Side scored 50 points to win the championship, with Mascoutah in second at 41 points. Third place went to Benton at 33 points, and Glen Ellyn Glenbard South and Burbank St. Laurence Catholic tied for fourth with 32 points each. The Knights were sixth with 31 points, and Civic Memorial was in a multi-team tie for 48th at five points.

The winner of the 100 meters was Harley Rizzs of St. Laurence, who had a time of 10.66 seconds, while in the 200 meters, Kenneth Buchanon of East Side won the title at 21.73 seconds. Patrick Hilby of Aurora Central Catholic won the 400 meters at 48.08 seconds, while the Flyers' Darius Ivy was eighth at 50.64 seconds.

The 800 meters went to Hilby at 1:52.89, while Ivy, who qualified in 11th in Friday's preliminaries with a time of 1:57.91, finished second at 1:53.79, Triad's Drew Twyman was seventh at 1:55.20, and Civic Memorial's D.J. Dutton, who qualified 12th at 1:57.94 in Friday's preliminaries, finished 12th at 1:56.58. Gavin Genesio of Benton won the 1,600 meters at 4::10.03, while CM's Justice Eldridge was 10th at 4:21.29. Dylon Nalley of Marion won the 3,200 meters at 8:56.02, with CM's Max Weber placing 11th at 9:38.22, and Andrew Pace of Triad was 14th at 9:48.12.

In the hurdles races, Yohannes took the championship in the 110 meters at 14.36 seconds, while Adrian Mann of Harrisburg won the 300 meters at 38.51 seconds. In the relays, St. Laurence won the 4x100 meters at 41.94 seconds, with Triad's team of James O'Toole, Tashon Crockarell, Cory Warren, and Yohannes came in second at 42.15 seconds, Marion won the 4x200 meters at 1:27.33, with Triad coming in fifth at 1:29.14. Sycamore won the 4x400 meters at 3:19.21, with East Side's team of Tyreke Baker, Mark Samuels, Demarcus Coleman and Ivy finished sixth at 3:23.32, while in the 4x800 meters, the winner was Chicago Walter Payton, who had a time of 7:42.88, with the Eagles team of Lucas Naugle, Tulio Zampiere, Eldridge, and Dutton came in fifth at 7:51.34.

In the field events, Benton's Andrew Kinsman won the shot put with a throw of 18.00 meters, with Triad's Zach Van Tiieghem was fifth at 16.19 meters, East Side's Elmo Gillian was sixth at 15.91 meters, the Flyers' Andrew Bownes came up with a throw of 14.96 meters, and Roxana's Gabe Smith had a distance of 14.22 meters. Damarion Forman of Monticello won the discus throw with a distance of 59.12 meters, while Andrew Bownes was third at 52.55 meters. Drew Rogers of Paris wen over at 2.05 meters to win the high jump, with the Flyers' Curtis Bownes tying for 10th, clearing 1.85 meters with three others jumpers.

In the pole vault, Cooper Schaad of Geneseo won the event, tying with Harrisburg's Tony Keene for first, both going over at 4.85 meters, with Schaad winning the title on the fewest misses rule. Triad's Parker Friederich was 11th, clearing 4.10 meters, while teammate Zane Meier tied for 12th with Kaden Jones of Benton, both going over at 3.95 meters. Gavyn Cothern of Olney Richland County won the long jump, going 6.99 meters, while Buchanon went 6.17 meters to finish 19th. Jamarion Bardwell of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic won the triple jump, going 14.06 meters, with East Side's Shamond McClain second at 13.76 meters, and teammate Baker third at 13.61 meters. Jasiah Brown of East Alton-Wood River was 11th at 13.27 meters.

