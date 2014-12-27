Civic Memorial's Allie Troeckler led the Lady Eagles to a 55-50 victory over Jersey on Friday in the Jersey Tourney with 23 points.

Civic Memorial and Jersey battled it down to the final minutes of a game in the Jersey Tourney on Friday, but the Lady Eagles prevailed 55-50.

Civic Memorial's Allie Troeckler scored 23 points to guide the Lady Eagles attack. Jersey was led by Lia Roundcount with 19 points; Mackenzie Thurston added 14.

Jersey coach Kevin Strebel said his team simply gave up too many points in the game.

"We were down 14 at half (37-23), but we improved on that in the second half," Strebel said. "We were scoring early on, but giving up a lot of points."

Strebel said he was pleased with the attendance at the games through Friday and said there was a lot of excellent basketball played.

Jersey meets Southwestern at 4:30 p.m. today in the tourney.

