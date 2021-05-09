BASEBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 1-8, ROXANA 0-4: CM scored the only run of the first game in the bottom of the seventh, then scored six unanswered runs in the first three innings of the nightcap in sweeping a twin bill from Roxana at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Brendon Smith had two hits for the Eagles in the opener, while Ian Heflin and Peyton Keller had the other hits, while Gavin Huffman had the only hit for the Shells.

Smith struck out four on the mound for CM, while Luke Parmentier fanned two. Ty Renaud struck out seven for the Shells in the opener, while Christian Floyd fanned three.

Nick Williams had two hits and three RBIs in the second game for the Eagles, while both Parmentier, Keller and Miguel Gonzalez all had a hit and RBI each.

Austin Martin had two hits and three RBIs for the Shells in the nightcap, while Huffman and Braeden Wells had the other hits.

Landon Neillson struck out four on the mound for CM, while Tommy Strubhart and Sam Buckley fanned two each. Connor House and Wells each fanned two for Roxana.

The Eagles are now 10-3, while the Shells drop to 6-5.

