CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-26, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 15-24: CM took the first set by a wide margin, then held off Marquette in the second set to take the win at the CM gym.

CM stats were as follows:

Courtney Picklesimer - 9 kills, 3 blocks

Aubrey Falk - 2 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs

Brea Farrell - 5 kills, 1 block

Megan Griffith 2 kills, 4 assists

Alora Kincade - 3 aces, 2 digs

Bella Thien - 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 blocks

Aubrey Voyles - 12 assists, 1 dig

Maddy Odgen - 2 kills, 2 blocks

Marquette stats were as follows:

Kendall Meisenheimer had eight kills for the Explorers, while Lily Covert had five points and eight digs, Taelor Williams had four kills and a block, Rose Brangenberg had nine assists and six digs and Arista Bunn had six assists.

The Eagles are now 12-11, while Marquette goes to 13-15.

Marquette hosts Granite City at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, and Gibault Catholic on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

CM travels to Triad for a 6 p.m. match on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, and to Metro East Lutheran for a tournament at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

