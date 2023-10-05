CM Tops Marquette Girls Volleyball In Two Sets
CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-26, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 15-24: CM took the first set by a wide margin, then held off Marquette in the second set to take the win at the CM gym.
CM stats were as follows:
Courtney Picklesimer - 9 kills, 3 blocks
Aubrey Falk - 2 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs
Brea Farrell - 5 kills, 1 block
Megan Griffith 2 kills, 4 assists
Alora Kincade - 3 aces, 2 digs
Bella Thien - 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 blocks
Aubrey Voyles - 12 assists, 1 dig
Maddy Odgen - 2 kills, 2 blocks
Marquette stats were as follows:
Kendall Meisenheimer had eight kills for the Explorers, while Lily Covert had five points and eight digs, Taelor Williams had four kills and a block, Rose Brangenberg had nine assists and six digs and Arista Bunn had six assists.
The Eagles are now 12-11, while Marquette goes to 13-15.
Marquette hosts Granite City at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, and Gibault Catholic on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
CM travels to Triad for a 6 p.m. match on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, and to Metro East Lutheran for a tournament at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
