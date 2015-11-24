BETHALTO - After defeating Nokomis High School 58-56 in their first game of the season and the opener of their own Thanksgiving Tournament, the Civic Memorial High School Eagles Boys Basketball team extended their season record to 2-0.

The Eagles defeated the Triad High School Knights 58-33 this Tuesday, Nov. 24, as the tournament made its way to CM’s home court.

“I thought we played very well tonight,” CM Head Coach Doug Carey said. “We took care of the ball and played well defensively.”

As the opening buzzer tolled over the court, the Eagles took command of the court almost instantaneously. It felt like the athletes weren’t even two minutes into the first period when junior David Lane (#13) laid a three-pointer into the basket for the Eagles to hit the scoreboard first. However, Triad senior Logan Buerk (#34) was quick with his rebuttal, scoring four in a row for the Knights. Lane’s teammate and fellow junior Brandon Hampton (#5) landed another three-pointer and a point from a successful free throw, bringing the score to 7-4 in the Eagles’ favor. The remainder of the period was uneventful, even after the Knights Head Coach Sam Drake called the team's’ first time out.

In the second half, the Eagles’ control was unprecedented. Of all 12 shots taken by CM, the team scored 50 percent of the time, scoring a whopping 15 points in this particular period alone. Lane and Hampton were responsible for two of the team’s points each, but sophomore Geoff Withers (#34) stepped up to produce a great three-pointer. His teammate, sophomore Caden Clark, tossed in two three-pointers himself. Senior JaQuan Adams (#30) also brought in two for his team.

Triad could only score seven points in 18 shots, including free throws. Buerk provided two points for the Knights in this period. His teammate, sophomore Ryan Holcomb (#44), threw in five points this period, At the end of the first half, the Eagles held a solid lead of 22-11 against the Knights.

In the third period, Lane and his teammate senior Adam Hill (#22) scored back-to-back three-pointers for the Eagles. In fact, in the 12 shot attempts the Eagles made, they only missed one of those after a foul was called on the court while the ball was in Lane’s possession. Lane himself is responsible for nine of the 23 points scored this period for the Eagles. Adams landed a basket before performing arguably the best block of the game against Triad’s Holcomb, who really had been pushing his opponents quite noticeably.

The Knights racked up nine more on the scoreboard themselves with a three-pointer by junior Brendan Grigg (#10), four points scored by sophomore Beau Barbour (#1) and two points by sophomore Kyle Cox (#10), ending the third period with a score of 45-20 in the Eagles’ favor.

In the final period, JaQuan Adams earned a three-pointer and one point from a free throw. Senior Brett Lane (#23) brought in three of his own for the Eagles.

Triad’s Ryan Holcomb took command of the fourth period, scoring seven points for the Knights in a last ditch effort to gain some headway against their opponents. Junior Jake O’Dell (#24) brought in four points for his team, and his classmate Ethan Salopek (#22) scored his first and last two points of the game on two free throws.

Withers and Hampton scored two points each while sophomore Rickey Beck (#33) scored the final two points for the Eagles before the buzzer finally counted down to zero to end out the match. The Eagles took down Triad 58-33 at the final.

“We’re happy with [the win], but we have a long way to go,” Coach Carey said. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint. We have a lot of work to do to get better but we will always take the win and will be happy with it.”

